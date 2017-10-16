*TAC Studios, a production arm of The Africa Channel cable network, has announced its first original series sale in the U.S., with Urban Movie Channel (UMC) acquiring SVOD rights for the 13-episode “World Wide Nate: African Adventures.”

Currently in production throughout Africa, the series follows Nathan Fluellen from Chicago, a thrill seeker with a magnetic personality and penchant for pushing himself outside of his comfort zone. The international travel vlogger (worldwidenate.com) hikes the Democratic Republic of the Congo mountains to the world’s largest lava lake, rappels alongside a 600-foot-tall waterfall in Lesotho, and treks though the Rwandan jungle alongside silverback gorillas, and more.

“There is so much I love about Africa, and yet so much more for me to learn and love,” says the show’s executive producer Nichelle Protho. “I’ve taken no greater pleasure than producing a show that stimulates you with its action and embraces you with its heart.

“If we can motivate even a fraction of millennials around the world to make Africa a vacation destination then we’ve done our job!”

Fluellen, the show’s creator, host and co-executive producer, added, “I feel ‘World Wide Nate: African Adventures’ is going to change the narrative of how Americans view Africa. Every day we film is an adrenaline rush in some way and I have met the kindest and most warm-hearted people in all my travels. I look forward to sharing my action, adventure, cultural and culinary experiences with TV audiences everywhere.”

TAC Studios was created to formalize and build on The Africa Channel’s existing production initiatives by developing, producing and distributing premium lifestyle content reflecting Africa’s influence on the world. It collaborates with producers from Africa and around the globe to bring contemporary stories, authentic voices and high quality productions to audiences worldwide. The preliminary focus of TAC Studios has been on lifestyle content including travel, food, health/beauty, music and reality/factual.

Angela Northington, GM and SVP of Content Acquisitions for UMC, said, “We are very excited to work with TAC Studios and launch this new series, ‘World Wide Nate: African Adventures,’ which we hope will reach audiences as a thrilling passport to the beautiful and rich continent of Africa. We look forward to premiering this exciting lifestyle show as a new addition to our slate of original series on UMC.”

Below, Fluellen talks about “World Wide Nate: African Adventures” on “Espresso Show”: