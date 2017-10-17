Meanwhile, Braxton is hinting at trouble in paradise in her marriage. Rumors have been circling for several months now that the couple are close to calling it quits.

*Tamar Braxton and her music executive husband Vincent Herbert, founder of Streamline Records, have listed their glamorous Mediterranean mansion in Calabasas, Calif., for sale at $15 million.

This news can only add to the current tongue wagging by a lot folks about the celeb couple’s reported financial problems. As was reported earlier, Vince recently lost a legal suit to Sony for almost $4 million. In other words, it looks like they’re dealing with “funny money” issues and are strapped for cash which means downsizing!

So, with that in mind, here’s the story on ths sale.

As noted by Variety, “the couple purchased the 13,716-square-foot mansion inside the double-gated Estates at The Oaks enclave in April 2013 for $10.5 million and public records show since then there have been several notices of default filed and subsequently cancelled against the two-acre spread that provides a total of seven bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms between the main house and poolside guesthouse.”

The publication also describes the property as having “wrought iron and glass front doors” that “open to an entry vestibule and foyer with black and white floral-patterned inlaid floor and a floating, wrought iron railed staircase that curves up to the bedrooms on the second floor.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith Bids Farewell as Longest Running Model of Color on ‘The Price is Right’ (Exclusive)

According to Variety’s exclusive report about the mansion’s listing:

“The main living and entertaining space makes a great sweep across the rear of the residence with gleaming wide-plank hardwood floors laid in a classy chevron pattern.”

“A central gallery with glossy grand piano is flanked to one side by a lounge with semi-circular sofa in front of an ornate fireplace and to the other by a “champagne bar” modeled after The Dorchester Hotel in London with tufted velvet sofas and a stately wood-paneled ceiling.”

“Arched French doors open the vast space to an immense, stone-paved loggia with retractable canvas shade awnings and a bowling alley-length dining table that easily seats at least two-dozen al fresco diners. With elaborately carved cabinetry, granite countertops and a super-sized commercial-style range under a hand-hammered copper hood, the kitchen is open to a spacious informal dining area that, in turn, opens to a family room with fireplace and French doors to the backyard.”

“The three-story mansion’s creature comfort also include a home theater, a game room, an office, a wine cellar with tasting room and, unsurprisingly, a recording studio along with an elevator, an camera-equipped security system, a gentlemen’s lounge with authentic barber chair, a mirror-walled gym and a subterranean parking garage that will accommodate over a dozen cars.”

Meanwhile, Braxton is hinting at trouble in paradise in her marriage. Rumors have been circling for several months now that the couple are close to calling it quits. The singer fueled speculation that there are serious issues in the marriage after appearing to slam her husband on social media.

Tamar posted a cryptic message on Instagram about how people force your hand to react a certain way. She wrote: “Niggas ALWAYS forget what they do to YOU to make u do what YOU did to THEM!!!”….Except, I ain’t sorry.”

Braxton then shared a sexy photo of herself in a lace bra along with the caption: “If u don’t someone else will.”

Is this a message to Vincent? Fans seem to think so.