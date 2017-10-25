*Two weeks before the season premiere of their WE tv reality series “Tamar & Vince,” its stars Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are reportedly calling it quits on their marriage.

Tamar filed for divorce Tuesday in L.A. County, according to TMZ. The couple has been married for nearly nine years and was just one month shy of their anniversary.

Tamar and the record executive have one child together, 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

The divorce filing follows several headline making incidents, including a domestic dispute in August, 2016 in an Atlanta hotel. Police were called after he allegedly bit her hand during the argument.

The two began dating in 2003 after Tamar’s sister, Toni Braxton, had been working with Vince and introduced them.

“Tamar & Vince” is scheduled to premiere its fifth season on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m.