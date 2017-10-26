

*Shortly after news broke that Tamar Braxton and her music producer husband Vince Herbert were calling it quits, WE tv jumped on the headlines by releasing a revealing trailer for Season 5 of the couple’s reality show.

“I’m not willing to live like I’ve been living,” says Tamar in the sneak peek.

The “Tamar & Vince” preview highlights some of the struggles and marital issues between the singer and her manager/husband.

“With everything that I’ve been through this past year, I have chosen to overcome,” Braxton says in the video. “Gotta cut out the notice, the negativity, the naysayers. I need everybody to put their pride aside and just reunite.”

Braxton is then seen telling her friend Tiny Harris that she wants to be her “own CEO of [her] life.”

“I think Tamar’s going through a midlife crisis,” Herbert says in the clip.

“I think you should get another manager before you want to get another husband,” Harris adds.

The trailer ends with Tamar taking off her wedding ring as she says, “I’m not willing to live like I’ve been living.”

Watch the clip above.

As we previously reported, Tamar filed for a divorce after nine years of marriage on Tuesday. A rep told TMZ: “At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this very unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this very difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

The two have been married for nearly 9 years.

Meanwhile, theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports that folks close to Tamar aren’t surprised that she wants to end her marriage.

“We knew it was coming for a long time. There were cracks in her marriage for years, but it just kept getting worse and worse.”

Sources claim: There was lots of fighting, lots of yelling, lots of threats, but as soon as they’d go out in public, they’d act as if nothing was wrong.”

Vince’s troubled finances were also a major issue for Tamar.

“Tamar wasn’t aware of some of the business issues that Vince had. He doesn’t know how to manage money. One time their house almost went into foreclosure. She had no idea. One of her sisters found out, told Tamar and she took care of it.”

And while Tamar’s beauty regiment requires blonde wigs, Botox, and other cosmetic surgeries, she allegedly took issue with Vince’s weight loss surgery.

“She’s always been super sensitive about Vince’s health. She wasn’t in 100% agreement that he should get it done. He went ahead and did it anyway.”

The Tamar insider says, “Outside of work, she didn’t want to socialize with him as much. She’d say, ‘he has his friends and I have mine’. Tamar didn’t want to be up under him anymore. She wanted more independence.”

Tamar and Vince have yet to comment on their split.