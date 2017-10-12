Republish
Reprint
Singer, Tamar Braxton attends FrontRow fashion show during Style360 NYFW September 2016 at Metropolitan West on September 14, 2016 in New York City.

*Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a bad reaction to her flu medication, according to TMZ.

The singer was reportedly feeling ill earlier this week while promoting her new album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” in New York. She cancelled several of her scheduled events because she could barely speak, prompting her to see an ear, nose and throat specialist.

According to TMZ, she was prescribed Prednisone, a steroid for her throat, but her body had a horrible reaction and swelled up. The swelling was so severe once she returned to L.A. she was rushed to the ER on Wednesday night.

Tamar later posted a picture from her hospital bed with her hospital band.

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

TMZ says she’s expected to stay in the hospital for a few days until she makes a full recovery.

