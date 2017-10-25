*Details have surfaced on the divorce of Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert after nine years of marriage.

TMZ reported that Tamar filed papers Tuesday in Los Angeles County citing irreconcilable differences. The website now reports that Tamar is seeking full physical custody of 4-year-old Logan.

She also wants the judge to deny Vincent spousal support, should he ask.

As for assets, Tamar lists their home in Calabasas. She acknowledges the house is community property.

There is no evidence of a prenup, according to TMZ.