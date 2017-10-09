*Fans came for Tina Campbell’s wig when she wrote a letter to Donald Trump in January, informing the newly elected commander-in-chief that she was praying for him and hoped he would apply “understanding and compassion” during his tenure in office.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” Campbell told The Root.

“And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

In response to Campbell’s recent statements, reality star Tami Roman made a video in which she notes, “She used to sing about taking off the shackles off her feet so she can praise Him.”

“How could she miss the shackles, chile? Cause that’s how I feel with Donald Trump in office. They said she said, ‘She related to his [Trump] good Christian values.’ But I say, sis, Puerto Rico been sitting in the dark for the past week with no water and no food. What’s God-like and Christian-like about that?”

Roman added.



“And girl, no shade, but how did you find time to vote with all them kids? Because I got two, they can drive, and I barely got myself to the fire station. But you got yours in.”

Black Twitter seemed to co-sign with Tami. One user wrote: “As someone who was a huge fan of Tina Campbell I can tell you unequivocally that she’s canceled.”

Vote for who you want but for Tina Campbell to say she voted Trump for Christianity is like Judas saying he betrayed Jesus for Christianity. pic.twitter.com/tfmRSTjXey — النيجر أمين (@nigeramin) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary can go kick rocks, talmbout she voted for Trump b/c he’s a Christian. BISH WHAT. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 2, 2017

