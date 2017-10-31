*Jaheem McKinzie got so angry after his mom beat and choked him that he ran into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed himself in the chest.

An hour later, at the hospital, he would be dead.

That is the story the boy’s mother, Robin McKinzie, told police when they arrived at her apartment on Shady Vista to find the boy alive, but unresponsive.

McKinzie admitted to police that she had beaten and even choked the boy as a form of punishment before he took a knife to himself.

The child, a 4th grader at Cornerstone Denver Prep., was apparently very well-liked in the community and neighbors are said to be in total disbelief about the news.

