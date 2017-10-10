*Terry Crews has now come forward with his own story of sexual assault as the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and rape scandal continues to grow.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, 49, shared his story on social media because he wanted to let followers know that Weinstein “is not the only perpetrator.”

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME…” Crews tweeted Tuesday. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.”

Crews continued, “Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The NFL player-turned-actor said he didn’t “kick his ass” because he thought of how the media would spin the story.

“’240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” Crews shared, noting that he wouldn’t have been able to read it because he “would have been in jail.” Instead, he and his wife left the party.

Crews talked to other people who had worked with the unnamed executive, and the next day the perpetrator apologized to Crews but “never really explained why he did what he did.” Crews said he kept the experience private because he didn’t want to be “ostracized” from the business, which he described as something that would be “par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence.”

“I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he tweeted. “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

Crews wrote he hoped his story would “deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Click here for reuse options!