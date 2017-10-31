*A spokesman for the Houston Texans says an orange prison-jumpsuit costume worn by star defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was not meant as a shot at team owner Bob McNair.

As previously reported, during an owners-only meeting last Friday to discuss the NFL protests, McNair reportedly said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit at a Halloween party on Monday.

Watch below:

Amy Palcic, the Texans’ senior director of communications, told the Houston Chronicle that Clowney said there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume.”

“He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone,” Palcic told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “It was just that — a costume at a Halloween party.”

The day before, more than 30 Texans players took a knee and several sat during the anthem before their game against the Seattle Seahawks in protest of McNair’s comment.

At least seven Seahawks players – five in uniform and two inactive players – sat during the anthem, continuing the protest Michael Bennett started earlier this year.

“It was a lot of emotions. Just a huge sense of unity I think that we all felt,” Texans left tackle Duane Brown said. “Just coming out and playing for each other, forgetting everything else. Once kickoff started, we tried to block out any other distractions.”