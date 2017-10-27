*Love is in the air for Michael Rayner, and all should work out wonderfully now that his wife is pregnant with their first child, but does it?

Why would a man who has everything blow it for a one night stand with an old friend from high school?

The Good Wifey is one of the latest dramas to premiere on the Urban Movie Channel. Stream it now on UMC.TV.

The Good Wifey is directed by T. A. Williams and stars Tangi Miller, Chico Benymon, David Ramsey and Persia White. Binge watch this and other great titles streaming now on UMC.TV #WatchUMCTV #FallTV