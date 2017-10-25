*On Wednesday, October 25, “The Real” sounds off on VIP treatment for your bottom and give their opinion on if a magazine took mansplaining too far! Also, the ladies reveal their holiday cover for SHEEN Magazine.

Plus, Insecure star Amanda Seales stops by and clears the air on her recent tweet that got her in some heat and how her cleaning lady found her vibrators. She also sticks around to play a game “How Seales Feels,” where she shares her feelings on couples’ costumes.

VIP Treatment for Your Bottom

The Real Covers SHEEN Magazine

How Amanda Seales Feels About Couples’ Costumes

Tamera Mowry-Housley: How does Seales feel about couples Halloween costumes?

Amanda Seales: I think they’re fun, when they’re not racist.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Okay.

[The Real audience laughs and claps.]

Loni Love: Let them know, let them know.

Amanda Seales: I saw a… I saw a costume that was a border police agent and his Latina wife with handcuffs.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: No!

Adrienne Houghton: No way!

Amanda Seales: I was like…. [starts singing] why?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: What?

