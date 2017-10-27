*On Friday, October 27, the hosts of “The Real” celebrated Fri-Yay with The Joker’s Wild host and rapper, Snoop Dogg. He sits down with the ladies to talk about his new album Make America Crip Again and how he spent his recent birthday terrified. Tune-in to find out which co-host gets a contact high during his visit!

Plus, the hosts share if they plan their outfits the night before and get a call on the hotline bling from a fan looking for advice on how to tell her mother she’s pregnant.

The Real Hotline Bling

What Made Snoop Dogg Drop His Popcorn

Guess Who Gets A Contact High From Snoop Dogg?!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Wait, I have a confession to make you guys.

Adrienne Houghton: What?

Loni Love: What?

Tamera: I swear to God, I think… I have contact high or something.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Snoop Dogg: You’re welcome.

Adrienne: He said, “You’re welcome.”

Tamera: I…

[The Real audience laughs.]

Jeannie Mai: Oh my God, no it’s real like…

Tamera: I want Funyuns now.

[The Real co-hosts and audience laugh.]

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

