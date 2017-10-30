*On Monday, October 30, the ladies of “The Real” discuss Cardi B’s engagement and if 25 is too young to make that kind of commitment. Plus, if they would be Ok with their man “hanging out” with his ex and each co-host shares what their personal anthem is.

And we’ve sent Marcel on the road for our Hurry to the Hunk contest! Today, he was in Atlanta, waiting for the first fan who was able to bring him a shirt to keep him warm! That fan won a The Real swag bag and $500! Tune in to see where he’ll be next Monday!



In addition, it’s Man Crush Monday! Singer Nick Lachey drops by to talk about his recent elimination from Dancing With the Stars, his upcoming tour with 98 Degrees, and what is the most surprising highlight of his career!

Jeannie Mai: Nobody feels like… it’s a little fast?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Oh…

Adrienne Houghton: No…

Loni Love: No! They’ve been going out for a while!

Adrienne: Yeah, it’s been a while!

Loni: It’s been a while, we just didn’t know it.

Jeannie: I guess for me, I mean I’ve said it before on the show, it has nothing to do with Cardi, it has nothing to do with who he is –

Loni: All right.

Jeannie: It’s just, when you get married before 30, you’re a different person in your 20’s.

Loni: Oh yeah, right.

Jeannie: You know? So I just say, Cardi, congratulations. Take your time. Take your time, don’t rush into anything, like enjoy the engagement even, like don’t hurry so much.

Loni: Well, they didn’t say that they were going to get married tomorrow, it’s just an engagement.

Jeannie: Yes, and that’s what I’m saying, yes. Take your time.

Loni: So it could be –

Tamera: How old is Cardi B? I didn’t even –

Jeannie: 25.

Adrienne: Yeah.

Tamera: She’s 25?

Loni: Yeah.

Adrienne: She’s young.

Loni: Yeah.

Tamera: Well, I will say this. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law got married at 23 and 21 – they’re still married. And they’re still very, very, very much in love.

Jeannie: Yes.

Adrienne: It can work.

Tamera: I just depends on – it depends on the person, the couple.

Adrienne: I would say, Cardi’s lived a lot of life, though. So, I think she might be a bit more mature than your average 25-year-old.

