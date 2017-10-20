*On Friday, October 20, the hosts of “The Real” celebrate Fri-Yay by talking about Halloween! Are you insulted when you invite someone to a Halloween bash and they don’t come in costume?

Also, the ladies discuss if it’s insulting when someone tells you they’re upset but won’t tell you why, starting a relationship in the winter just to “keep warm,” and having a rejected Tinder match slide into your Instagram DMs. And then co-host Adrienne Houghton confesses a timely secret to her fellow co-hosts!

Later writer, director, producer, and actor Tyler Perry returns to the show to chat about his new movie, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, along with several cast members from the movie, Brock O’Hurn, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra and Yousef Erakat. Also, Tyler shares a story about co-host Loni Love at his recent birthday bash and then he and the hosts raise a glass to Fri-Yay!

Adrienne Confesses a Timely Secret

Adrienne Houghton: So I wear this watch here… but I can’t tell time.

Jeannie Mai: WHAT?

Adrienne: OK, I can tell if I look, but you know how people be like [looks at her watch] “Oh, it’s 4:73” – 4:73! [laughs]

[The Real audience laughs]

Adrienne: No, it’s 4:45!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Wait, 5:13?

Adrienne: [still laughing] No, 4:45!

Tamera: It’s 5:13, if you’re saying…

Adrienne: No! No, 4:45. 4:45. You know how people looking at it like, “It’s 4:45.” You know how girls look real cute, like “Oh babe, I have to pick up the kids in ten minutes.” [Looks at her watch]

Tamera: Yeah!

Adrienne: I don’t know what I just looked at, I have no clue what this says! I think someone either forgot – you know like they… P.S. 110 in New York City. I don’t think we spent enough time on telling time for me. So I know how to do it… my clock right now, it’s not even on right now… Ok, tell me if this is the right time. [Shows watch to Loni Love] The little one it has me at…

Tamera: Adrienne! Why don’t you just get the watch –

Jeannie Mai: – that’s a digital!

Adrienne: …[counts] 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9…

Loni Love: See this is what I’m talking about, about millennials.

Adrienne: 9:50! Tell me that doesn’t say 9:50! Does that say 9:50? Read it.

Jeannie: 9? No.

Loni: No, that’s not 9:50. That’s 8:50.

Jeannie: That’s 8:50.

Adrienne: I was – wait! I was close! I had to count the things! Because this is difficult! This doesn’t even give you the numbers!

Jeannie: Why don’t you get a digital watch?

Tamera: Why don’t you get a watch with the numbers?

Loni: But this is –

Adrienne: I said, I can tell digital time, I’m not that slow.

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

