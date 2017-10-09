+ Guest Co-Host Keyshia Ka'oir Has Faith She’ll Get Her Wedding Dress In Time!

*Today, Monday, October 9, the hosts of “The Real” begin #BossLady week by welcoming guest co-host Keyshia Ka’oir, of BET’s Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

The model, actress, stylist and entrepreneur discusses her upcoming wedding to rapper Gucci Mane, and how she has faith everything will work out, even though she doesn’t have her dress yet!

She also clears up a misconception regarding the fact that she “bathes” her fiancé! The ladies also talk about recent comments by NFL quarterback Cam Newton and whether they were sexist.

Later, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann stop by to chat about the new season of Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy. Kim also addresses the recent feud between herself and fellow The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Nene Leakes regarding a recent Snapchat video posted by Kim’s daughter.



Keyshia Ka’oir Has Faith She’ll Get Her Wedding Dress In Time!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann On Nene Leakes’ Accusations Against Her Daughter

Kim Zolciak-Biermann On Nene Leakes’ Accusations Against Her Daughter

Kim Zolciak-Biermann: Brielle made a Snapchat video, innocently, kind of squatting down, in the mirror. Right? So there was a bug, so when Brielle posted it, everyone on Instagram and Twitter was like, “Oh my god, you don’t see that big bug?”

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Ohhh.

Kim: So I’m working, I’m filming, I’m at the party, whatever. And so then, Brielle, when she was leaving, went back in the bathroom with her friend Brandon, made the video and sent it only to me. That video was only sent to a Housewife, and it was for the show’s purpose only.

Jeannie Mai: But at the moment that it was made…

Kim: But Brielle was not – Brielle pulled that video down immediately once that bug was – once everyone was like, “Did you see that bug?”

Adrienne Houghton: She wasn’t intentionally filming the bug…

Kim: No, no, no, Brielle’s not…

Adrienne: She was taking a picture of herself.

Kim: Yeah, and you can see that! She’s clearly looking at herself in the mirror. So those are two separate videos.

Jeannie: But, but she followed it! She followed it! And then she wrote it out that there’s roaches! Like, you know. If, if…

Kim: No, she didn’t write that out.

Kroy Biermann: That was –

Jeannie: Well, she, like, actually, like, carried on with that conversation.

Loni Love: What, Kroy? What did you say?

Kroy: So that was – two part video. So the first one was – oblivious to what was going on behind her, and the second was – when they said, it came out – the second part was “Oh my gosh” and then she sent it to Kim.

Adrienne: To her, she didn’t post it.

Kroy: That’s it. Never.

Loni: Ok.

Adrienne: She sent it to her.

Kroy: It was a two-part video that got combined.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all frankly say what women are actually thinking. THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour Emmy and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network VH1. The hosts’ unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a new platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and shot in Los Angeles, California.

Click here for reuse options!