*When Tyrese Gibson lashed out at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on social media last week after it was announced Johnson’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff would come out before “Fast and the Furious 9,” he never could have imagined that in the aftermath, his former bandmate Tank would add himself to the mix, while “Fast” star Vin Diesel takes sides with Johnson.

Tyrese is accusing Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia of “breaking up the ‘Fast’ family.”

According to reports, “Fast 9” has been pushed back from an April 19, 2019 release, to April 10, 2020, while Johnson and Jason Statham‘s “Hobbs” spinoff gets a July 26, 2019 release date

Meanwhile, Gibson’s former TGT group member Tank recently made a public request of The Rock that no doubt has pissed off Tyrese even further.

Tank wants to join forces with The Rock, and to get his message out, he recently posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram along with a caption asking The Rock for an opportunity to audition for “Hobbs.”

“Somebody tell @therock that I’m ready for the #Hobbs movie RIGHT NOW!! Cast a real SAVAGE! Thanks for your consideration!.. #SAVAGEALBUM OUT NOW! LINK IN MY BIO.. p.s. I’ll let you guys cook up the beef while I just focus on expanding my horizons as an actor! There’s enough room for all us contrary to what you believe!..”

The Rock responded, “We see u brother @theRealTank. Iron beast! It been very cool to see so many texting me to join our spinoff and have fun. #HobbShaw.”

Of course, Tank replied, “Having a real fan moment at the moment guys! @therock spoke on my request! If it goes no further than this God I’m thankful..??. Blessing to you brother..??”



According to Too Fab, The Rock recently took to Instagram to thank Universal Studios for the “Hobbs” spinoff.

“Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans,” he wrote. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF castmates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.”

He continued:

“I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms,” he continued. “Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum,” he added along with the hashtag #CandyAssesNeedNotApply.”

Do you think Tank would be a great addition to the “Hobbs” spinoff?

