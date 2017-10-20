When asked if the fact that her dad was a police officer provided encouragement to go out for this role — and if she feels having this background provided valuable content, Pryor found herself blown away by Pinkins’ answer.

Having a father as a police officer allowed me to be in rooms with the biggest politicians and gangsters and to know from an early age that there was no difference between any of them.

This powerful work comes from the mind of playwright Alessandro Camon, who says, “Time Alone is born out of my ongoing period of research and volunteer work in the California juvenile justice and prison systems. I have been particularly interested in solitary confinement, which I studied in some depth.”

Solitary confinement is where we meet Gabriel. His recollections of the “assignment” that would change his life forever; the love he had for his older brother and what keeps him sane in prison provide insight into the research that Camon speaks of. Hernandez does a great job humanizing what we think of as “criminal.”

The author continues, “I am also interested in the experiences of crime survivors — particularly, people who lost loved ones to murder. I wanted to write dramatically about this, too. The characters in the play are fictional, but directly inspired by reality.“

“We are living in the world of virtual and augmented reality, trans-humanism and the social media ability to construct universes of our own design,” Pinkins continues in her interview with EURweb. None of it is organic reality. None of it can change the fact that we are each powerless to grow a single hair on our bodies or that the next minute is not promised to any of us.

As painful as the premise of Time Alone is, its honest with that pain. It owns it.

The angst that Hernandez’s Gabriel brings forth as he exercises or cleans the toilet or pounds on the walls of the cell will no doubt take your mind to that neighbor, sibling, child, or parent who was — or still is — in lockdown.

“Being human is painful. I live with and in that pain all day everyday. I speak from that honesty and humility,” says Pinkins. “In today’s culture people do everything in their power to deny the pain of existence. Speaking from that truth is received as aggression because it shatters the illusions of wealth and power and anything but the innate fact of the equality of our humanness.”