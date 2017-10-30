*Comedian Tiffany Haddish continues her epic 2017 with a gig hosting the Nov. 11 edition of “Saturday Night Live, “with musical guest Taylor Swift.

NBC also revealed Monday that Chance the Rapper will be a first-time host on Nov. 18, with Eminem as his musical guest.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and “SNL’s” go-to Bernie Sanders impersonator Larry David will host this weekend’s episode with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Haddish’s first hosting stint will promote a new book, The Last Black Unicorn, an “unflinching collection of (extremely) personal essays,” to be published Dec. 5.

In addition to other feature films (Keanu), Haddish, 37, also co-starred in NBC’s canceled “The Carmichael Show,” and is featured in Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy series, “The Last O.G.,” now scheduled for early next year.

The three consecutive November shows will be followed by a Thanksgiving break. The show will then return on Dec. 2 with three more shows.