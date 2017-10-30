*It’s cold and flu season, and one company has tapped America’s new favorite comic Tiffany Haddish to drive home the importance of folks washing their hands.

Method, the pioneer of planet-friendly fabric and personal care products, today launched “Fight Dirty,” a tongue-in-cheek PSA featuring one of the biggest breakout stars of 2017. The PSA has Haddish in a room secretly watching surveillance footage of “regular people” emerging from bathroom stalls to see whether or not they wash their hands.

“Who better than Tiffany Haddish to help method fight dirty?” asks Doug Piwinski, Chief Marketing Officer of People Against Dirty. “She’s culturally relevant, super funny and one of the most sought-after comedic talents today. One would think that washing your hands after using the restroom is a no brainer, but Tiffany has turned this seemingly simple act into something memorable, impactful and shareable.”

“Although some people say I have a dirty mouth, I actually love the feeling of being clean,” said Haddish, star of this summer’s “Girls Trip” and her own Showtime comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood.” “It was so much fun partnering with Method on this PSA to make the world a cleaner place, one hand wash at a time.”

Watch the PSA below: