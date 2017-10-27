*Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Friday to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program in connection with his driving under the influence charge that stemmed from the May 29 incident, when he was found passed out in his Mercedes.

The 41-year-old golfer spoke briefly during a hearing at a Palm Beach County, Florida. He answered the judge’s questions about his plea agreement with prosecutors but did not make any broader statement.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs, according to ESPN.com. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. The judge indicated he had completed those requirements.

Because he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, according to court records, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests.

The judge warned Woods to stay out of trouble.

“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation, and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500. Is that understood?” Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo said.

Woods nodded, according to ESPN.

Woods was arrested at about 2 a.m. on May 29, when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the roadside and had damage to the driver’s side.

His arrest was recorded by an officer’s dashcam video and was released to the public.

Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers — Vicodin and Dilaudid — the sleep drug Ambien and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in his system, but no alcohol, according to a toxicology report released in August. He completed a drug treatment program in July. Woods has said he had been self-medicating for insomnia and to relieve the pain from his fourth back surgery.