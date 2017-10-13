Republish
Jordan Peele and Author/Professor Tananarive Due at UCLA (Oct. 12, 2017) - Tananarive Due/Twitter

*“Get Out” writer/director Jordan Peele on Thursday stunned a group of UCLA students taking a “Black Horror” class taught by legendary author-turned-professor Tananarive Due.

The filmmaker made a surprise appearance in Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic, a class inspired by his smash hit film “Get Out.”

“Today we snuck @JordanPeele into a back row while I was screening a scene from Get Out in my #blackhorror class,” tweeted Due. “Then he raised his hand.”

“Get Out” stars Daniel Kaluuya as a black photographer, who, upon visiting his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents, discovers that young black men have been disappearing in the area.

Below, Due and Peele’s tweets about the surprise:

