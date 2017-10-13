*“Get Out” writer/director Jordan Peele on Thursday stunned a group of UCLA students taking a “Black Horror” class taught by legendary author-turned-professor Tananarive Due.

The filmmaker made a surprise appearance in Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and Black Horror Aesthetic, a class inspired by his smash hit film “Get Out.”

“Today we snuck @JordanPeele into a back row while I was screening a scene from Get Out in my #blackhorror class,” tweeted Due. “Then he raised his hand.”

“Get Out” stars Daniel Kaluuya as a black photographer, who, upon visiting his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents, discovers that young black men have been disappearing in the area.

Below, Due and Peele’s tweets about the surprise:

Today we snuck @JordanPeele into a back row while I was screening a scene from Get Out in my #blackhorror class. Then he raised his hand. pic.twitter.com/drXJX5mXcz — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) October 12, 2017

Recreation of my students’ reactions as @JordanPeele walked to the front of the #blackhorror class to field questions. pic.twitter.com/oBfvyiELQo — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) October 12, 2017

.@JordanPeele in today’s #BlackHorror class at @UCLA on The Sunken Place: “I realized it was the prison industrial complex.” So many lives. pic.twitter.com/mDOL7a9JIK — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) October 12, 2017

