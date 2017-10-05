*Mary Mary siblings Erica and Tina Campbell dropped by “The Real” today (Oct. 5) to talk about the final season of their self-titled WEtv reality series, but the first order of business was Tina Campbell’s recent comments about why she voted for Donald Trump.

As previously reported, Tina told The Root that she voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election because he aligned more with her Christian values.

“That’s not what I said,” Tina began when asked about it on “The Real.”

“What I said is, if doing your campaign what you said appealed to me and appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, then when it comes down to it, I chose based on my faith.

“I didn’t really like either one of the candidates if I could just be honest, but it was two people that had the chance of winning, and so I voted based on my faith.”

Tina went on to insist that she does not agree with everything Trump has done since taking office.

“And do I choose to give any more of my time to anybody who has an opinion about my right to vote and who I vote for and what’s behind it? Not at all, so what’s the next question?”

Although Tina wanted to move on, the Trump talk continued – with Erica chiming in on being rebuffed by political commentator Angela Rye while trying to defend her sister.

Watch below:

