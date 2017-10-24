*Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell has announced that her “It’s Still Personal” tour has been “postponed” due to low ticket sales.

“We are grateful for those who were planning to attend, but our overall ticket sales haven’t shown that we have the support that we need to continue the tour at this time,” the gospel star wrote on Instagram.

Read in full below:

#Repost @teddyandtina ・・・ Thanks for all of your support and we hope to see you at “The It’s Still Personal Experience” in Spring 2018 😉 #TinaCampbell A post shared by Tina Campbell (@iamtinacampbell) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

The postponement comes weeks after Tina defended her vote of Donald Trump in an interview with TheRoot.com.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote,” Campbell said in the piece posted on Oct. 6. “Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”