*Prepare to see more of TLC in the coming months.

The R&B group, featuring Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, has signed with ICM Partners, according to Variety. ICM also represents such artists as Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Celine Dion, and Macy Gray within the agency’s concerts division.

TLC debuted as a trio with founding member Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes, who died in 2002 in a car crash in Honduras. Their debut album “Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip,” released in 1992, would go on to sell more than four million copies, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), only to be followed up by “CrazySexyCool” in 1994 which would be certified 11-times platinum by the RIAA.

Over their career, the group has notched ten Top 10 singles, and four No. 1 singles.

In 2013, the VH1 original film “CrazySexyCool,” chronicling the group’s rise, was the network’s highest-rated original premiere.

Following a 15 year absence from recording, the group released the album “TLC” in June 2017.

The group continues to be managed by Bill Diggins of Diggit Entertainment.