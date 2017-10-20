*Butt, of course we’re going to go there.

That’s because Gabby Union had no problem answering the question when it was brought up.

And the question was, “So, how old were you when you first ate a butt?”

Yep, Sway asked Gabrielle Union that direct question this morning during his radio show in a conversation about sexual reciprocity … a conversation that’s bound to leave a bad taste in some folks’ mouths. Note, we said SOME folks.

Anyway, Miss Union, er, Mrs. Wade had zero problem talking openly about sex on on “Sway in the Morning” and that’s how the subject of tossed salads was put on the menu of items to discuss.

She says even though men will deny it, they enjoy a little backdoor love from women … and they’re singing a completely different tune in the bedroom.

RELATED NEWS: GABRIELLE UNION RIPS VICTIM-BLAMING IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASES: ‘NO ONE ASKED FOR IT!!’

And while we’re getting down to the nitty gritty, she also confided that she was just 5-years-old when she started masturbating.

“I use to have this oversized stuffed animal that had like a potbelly and I like laid on it. And I was like, ‘Oh’. I was like, ‘This is awesome if I like, kinda hump this stuffed animal.’ I just knew that it was amazing what I was feeling was awesome and I just kind of rolled with it to this day.”

Umm, er, does that mean you still get off with the teddy bear?

“No, there’s a human. I nice chocolatey human. But self love is the best love. If you don’t know yourself then …,” was her response

Jokingly, we think, DWade’s wife said that as a child she didn’t understand the female anatomy.

“I thought my clitoris was my vagina. It just never occurred to me to do a deeper dive. I also assumed I peed from my clitoris – that’s where the babies come out. So I was a little clueless for awhile.”

OK, now you know … maybe more than you wanted to. But see, she’s just like you, right? 🙂