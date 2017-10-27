*If you’ve got proven skills as an on-air news reporter and anchor, there’s a great opportunity waiting for you.

Serious applicants only need apply.

Lotus Communications Corp. is one of the largest privately owned Radio Station Groups in the United States. In Los Angeles, we operate Lotus Oxnard Corp., KIRN 670 AM, Lotus Los Angeles Corp., KWKW – ESPN Deportes Radio, and KFWB – La Mera Mera.

Lotus Oxnard Corp., KIRN 670 AM is looking for a News Reporter/Anchor with a strong desire to contribute to the overall success at a legendary radio station and to become part of our team.

Position Summary:

The News Reporter/Anchor works under the supervision of the Program Director. The Reporter/Anchor specializes in delivering live radio newscasts, prioritizing stories for air, and covering breaking news. The Reporter/Anchor may be asked to appear as a guest on programs or host programs or appear in public on behalf of KIRN.

See ‘Essential Duties and Responsibilities’ at EURThisNthat.