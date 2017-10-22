*Well now, isn’t this interesting. Tokyo Toni, also know to the world as Blac Chyna‘s mother has been charged by authorities for basically doing the same thing to her boyfriend that was allegedly done to her daughter by Rob Kardashian.

A warrant was issued for Tokyo Toni (Shalana Hunter) on Friday. On Saturday, she was charged with harassment/revenge porn and two counts of stalking.

According to Maryland court records, both counts are related to incidents that went down over the last two weeks.

Let it be noted that in Maryland, a person convicted of revenge porn could receive up to two years in prison and fines.

Blac Chyna’s mama is due in court on December 22.

By the way, The Blast notes that the timing is interesting because it just so happens that this past week Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against Rob Kardashian, claiming she has suffered “significant damages” after he accused Cher of drug abuse and shared multiple nude photos of her to his social media followers over the summer.

In other Tokyo Toni/Shalana Hunter news, she finalized her divorce from Marcellous Hunter that she filed on December 27, 2016.

We’re learning now that the final order and judgment of absolute divorce was given on March 20, 2017, according to a Prince George County court docket.

Their relationship was extremely tumultuous, as Hunter claimed Toni threatened to kill him and was granted a restraining order against her in 2013, reports RadarOnline.

“Shalana is violent when angry. She often tries to start a physical altercation,” Hunter claimed in court documents at the time. “I have hundreds of texts [threatening] bodily harm, threats to come to my job and get me fired.”

“Threats to ‘crack my head open’ if I return to my home,” he added. “Threats to leave me in a landfill. I want the threats to stop. I want her out of my home … She has already cut up my clothes!”