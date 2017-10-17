*Reports surfaced Tuesday claiming Toni Braxton and Birdman had secretly gotten married. But a rep for the singer says the rumors are not true.

“Toni is dating,” Braxton’s spokesperson told Us Weekly before quickly pivoting to promote her client’s next release. “She has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album ‘Sex & Cigarettes.’ It will be released in early 2018.”

Braxton, 50, and the Cash Money Records cofounder, 48, first met 14 years ago after collaborating on the 1992 track “Baby You Can Do It.” The pair made their romance official at the BET Awards in June 2016.

“Toni and Birdman spent some time together backstage,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair at the time. “They were holding hands.”

Toni’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, gushed about Birdman during an interview with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in June. “I think he’s a nice man,” she said of her daughter’s beau. “I don’t care what others say about him. He’s a nice man. He is full of respect.”

Evelyn added: “Ever since I’ve been knowing that man, he’s been phenomenal.”