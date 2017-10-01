*Toni Braxton has signed on two both star in and executive produce Lifetime’s original film based on the book “Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis” by Tuff and Alex Tresniowski.

Deadline reports (via Rolling Out) that the film centers on Antoinette Tuff, “a struggling single mom from Georgia (played by Braxton) heroically averts tragedy, saving hundreds after she convinces a deranged gunman — who stormed an elementary school in Decatur, Georgia, in 2013 — to surrender.”

Tuff says her faith guided her through the scariest moment of her life on Aug. 20, 2013. That’s the day she was working in the front office of the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Ga., “when a 20-year-old gunman stormed in with an AK-47 assault rifle and 500 rounds of ammunition,” NPR reports.

“While on the phone with police, Tuff was able to calm the gunman down – saving more than 800 students and 100 employees who were at the school that day; no one was injured. She was later publicly recognized by everyone from her pastor to President Obama.”

Starring alongside Braxton in this project is Yaya DaCosta, who is set to play Kendra McCray — the 911 operator who relayed messages from Tuff to police on the scene.

“Faith Under Fire” marks a return to Lifetime for Braxton, whose biopic “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” drew record ratings for the network.

The film is currently slated to debut in 2018. Will you be watching?

