*The streets, posts and music lovers know: when it comes to hip hop, BET does it for the love, for the fans and for the culture.

At 8/7c TONIGHT DJ Khaled is back to host another one: BET Hip Hop Awards from MIAMI!

We’re talking cyphers that are pure fire and a tribute to the I Am Hip Hop Icon Award recipient, Luther ‘Uncle Luke’ Campbell.

You don’t want to miss Trina, Rick Ross, and Trick Daddy honoring the free speech advocate and founder of the 2 Live Crew during an epic performance.

Plus, Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Playboi Carti, Migos and more take the stage to celebrate the best of the year in hip hop.

Speaking of Uncle Luke, fellow Floridians were on hand to perform and help honor the “I Am Hip Hop” honoree, with his hit songs that included, “Scarred,” by Trick Daddy and Trina, “Pop That…,” by Rick Ross” “Me So Horny, made slick by Flo Rida” and special tributes by Latin rap superstar Pit Bull, the highest running back in the NFL, Atlanta Falcons: Devonta Freeman and BET Hip Hop Awards Host DJ Khaled and more.

The record-breaking Cardi B showed her support by dropping it like it’s hot on stage along with Tastemaker Keyshia Ka’oir to honor Luke!!

DON’T MISS THE BET Hip Hop Awards — It Airs Tonight at 8/7c on BET.

Click here for reuse options!