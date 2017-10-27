*Tracee Ellis Ross is releasing a 45-piece holiday collection with JCPenny, the actress announced on Instagram.

“I’m soooooo excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @JCPenney to create a holiday collection that I hope empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “Each piece was imagined and designed by me!”

The line is priced from $9 to $75 and includes sizes for all body types.

The collection is set to release on Ross’ birthday, November 12.

Check out more pictures of the collection here.

CNN Host Van Jones has revealed that Prince was once an anonymous donor to his sustainable-energy initiative.

Jones notes his obsession with Prince in his upcoming book, “Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How We Come Together,” which is dedicated to the late singer. In it, Jones explains how years ago he received a large check from an anonymous donor for his sustainable-energy initiative, but “you had to know exactly where the money was coming from,” he writes, so he sent the check back.

A few weeks later, the check returned. Jones returned it again. After a third time, a lawyer called Jones requesting that the check be cashed, Page Six reports.

“I can’t tell you who it is, but I can tell you his favorite color is purple,” the lawyer said.

Getting the hint, Jones replied: “‘Well, now you have another problem,’ I said to his lawyer. ‘I can’t cash the check because I’m going to frame it!’ ”

The book adds that soon after, Harlem Children’s Zone founder Geoffrey Canada received a call saying, “Prince would like to speak with you.”

The music legend then donated $1 million — under the condition that it be anonymous.

