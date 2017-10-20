*Folks will have to wait a little longer for Tracy Morgan’s anticipated TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.”

Variety reports that executive producer and showrunner John Carcieri has dropped out of the project, which was originally scheduled to premiere next week. It’s now set to debut some time in 2018.

As previously reported, the series stars Morgan as a man who gets out of prison and returns to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, only to find it overrun with hipster gentrification. Cedric the Entertainer and Tiffany Haddish also star.

A new showrunner has yet to be named.

Below, more details via Variety:

“The Last O.G.” is the result of a years-long process to develop a post-“30 Rock” comedy series for Morgan — one that was interrupted by the 2014 six-vehicle crash that severely injured the comedian. During his recovery, Morgan binge-watched Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele.” Afterward, he sought out Jordan Peele to develop a series with him, one that began at FX before migrating to TBS.

Carcieri, an executive producer on the show alongside Peele and Morgan, was previously a writer on HBO’s “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals.” It was on the former that Carcieri got his first television job, hired as a writers’ assistant by his University of North Carolina classmates Jody Hill and Danny McBride. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the feature film “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.”