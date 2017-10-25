

*Trevor Noah recently sat down with BBC Newsnight to discuss a range of subjects including his life in South Africa, politics, and racism. During the discussion, he noted that Donald Trump has shown on various occasions that he “prefers white people,” claiming 45 has used his businesses to “oppress black people.”

“I think Donald Trump’s a challenge and a gift at the same time,” Noah told BBC’s, Nick Bryant.

Peep the clip above, at the 1:30-minute mark, when asked about his thoughts on author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ remarks that Trump “might be a white supremacist,” Noah said, “I don’t know if Donald Trump is a white supremacist.”

He added, “I do know that he prefers white people over black people. I do know that he has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want black people involved in the counting of his money or the running of his world.”

Noah continued, “I do know that he has specifically gone out of his way with his companies to oppress black people. I do know that he hasn’t been as quick to react in the aid of black people as he has been with others. I do know that he has supported and continues to retweet white supremacists on his Twitter account. So I always say to people, I go, ‘You tell me.’”

Meanwhile, Trump is still dealing with the backlash over the dispute about a condolence call he made to the family of La David Johnson, a sergeant in the U.S. Special Forces who was killed in Niger on October 4th.

On Monday morning, Myeshia Johnson, the soldier’s pregnant wife, appeared on “Good Morning America” and said that Trump’s call “made me cry.”

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name and that’s what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” she said.

Following her GMA appearance, the Trumpettes (Trump supporters) took to social media to “defend their right to attack her.”

Trump never attacked her. Yes, Myeshia Johnson has a right to speak. But now that she’s gotten political, we have a right to attack her. https://t.co/ZWJfhKJG0Y — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 23, 2017

She went public with a private phone call. She criticized Trump. That’s fine, but that’s political. So people can now go at her politically. https://t.co/WvbeYLkkHq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 23, 2017



Progressives have responded to these attacks by reminding observers that Trump supporters “call themselves Christian Patriots” until it’s time to “throw a grieving widow under the bus to protect Don.”

Attacking. Gold Star widow. She’s not allowed to speak her thoughts without sick, disturbed, un-American losers attacking her. Unpatriotic. — Pat Cochran (@pcochran16) October 23, 2017

Pathetic!

Attacking a Gold Star widow because she told the truth about how she was treated is sick pic.twitter.com/pg89W8v8Fe — Chris Sampson (@TAPSTRIMEDIA) October 23, 2017

Right to attack her? We have the right to defend her. #MyeshiaJohnson should be treated with respect. — Chaotic Diamond (@AnMackinzy) October 23, 2017

Yep. It’s laughable that they call themselves Christian Patriots. They would throw a grieving widow under the bus to protect Don. — JustMe (@sharcat12) October 23, 2017