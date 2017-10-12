*Nine days after traveling to Puerto Rico to praise himself and his administration’s response to its deadly hurricane crisis, Donald Trump today threatened to yank federal relief workers from the U.S. territory, which remains largely without power and clean water.

“’Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making,’ says Sharyl Atkisson. A total lack of accountability says the Governor,” Trump tweeted.

(Atkisson, a former CBS News journalist, hosts a program running on Sinclair Broadcast Group television stations.)

“Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend,” Trump tweeted, adding: “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”

Trump’s tweets come as Puerto Rico still reels from a lack of electricity, public health access and a rising death toll.

Meanwhile, Texas and Florida — two states Trump won during last year’s presidential election — were also struck by severe hurricanes recently, but the President has made no public indication that the federal government is pulling back on its response there.

