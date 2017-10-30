*Kim Kardashian West felt the wrath of Aaliyah fans over weekend after dressing up as the late musical legend for Halloween.

My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

The get up was one of three Halloween costumes designed to honor three of her favorite music icons. (Madonna and Cher were the other two.) But it was her decision to include late African American singer Aaliyah and the apparent waft of cultural appropriation that set off Twitter.

Kim took to social media with footage of the costume, based on Aaliyah’s look in her 2001 video for “Try Again” – complete with a bejeweled choker and matching bra and black pants. She captioned the video, “Baby Girl Aaliyah.”

Watch below:

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Welp…the whole thing backfired.

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… 🙄 — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

Please tell me Kim Kardashian did not dress as Aaliyah for Halloween… pic.twitter.com/rMFIAlN5a4 — 👻✊Seth-sy MFer👻✊ (@SethFromThe716) October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian did Aaliyah so dirty tryna be her for halloween…. she needs to go sit somewhere💀 pic.twitter.com/7BjrE9W1yN — rissa 🍒 (@charissabacon) October 29, 2017

However, Kim also had her defenders.

Kimberly Kardashian West looks great dressed as Aaliyah. THAT is how you pay respect without doing Blackface. Great job @KimKardashian! ❤️🙌🏾 — Mr. Couture ⚜️ (@MrCouture) October 29, 2017

I HATE when y’all make me defend Kim Kardashian but her Aaliyah costume was nothing even adjacent to cultural appropriation. Please stop. — Icarus. (@xMurderCWrote) October 29, 2017

I think the reason ppl are mad that Kim Kardashian dressed as Aaliyah for Halloween is cause Aaliyah is precious to most! pic.twitter.com/rBhmWUVhPz — Ari Gold (@Femme_Lethal009) October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah and y’all are about to drag her for no reason. Did she do blackface? No. Y’all find anything to b mad abt😕 — farri p. (@farrip_) October 29, 2017