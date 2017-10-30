 

Kim Kardashian and Aaliyah (middle)

*Kim Kardashian West felt the wrath of Aaliyah fans over weekend after dressing up as the late musical legend for Halloween.

The get up was one of three Halloween costumes designed to honor three of her favorite music icons. (Madonna and Cher were the other two.) But it was her decision to include late African American singer Aaliyah and the apparent waft of cultural appropriation that set off Twitter.

Kim took to social media with footage of the costume, based on Aaliyah’s look in her 2001 video for “Try Again” – complete with a bejeweled choker and matching bra and black pants. She captioned the video, “Baby Girl Aaliyah.”

Watch below:

Welp…the whole thing backfired.

However, Kim also had her defenders.

