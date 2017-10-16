*The estate of Tupac Shakur’s mom, Afeni, has at last ironed out an agreement to get her estranged widower out of the 50-acre ranch she left behind when she died in May 2016, the New York Daily News reports.

Gust Davis, who was separated from Afeni at the time of her death, will get $198,000 to leave Afeni’s home in Lumberton, N.C., according to a source close to the agreement. Ashes of the former rapper were sprinkled in Lumberton following his murder in 1996.

According to sources, Davis, who’d been married to Afeni for 12 years, originally wanted $500,000 to give up the property.

Davis is supposed to be moved out of the home before Dec. 1.