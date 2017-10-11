*The premiere of TV One’s original film, “Bobbi Kristina,” premiered at #1 among African Americans on ad-supported cable in the Sunday 7pm-9pm timeslot: (HH, P25-54, W25-54, P18-49, W18-49, P2+).

The film now ranks as TV One’s third most watched original movie premiere ever, across all key demos. The three airings of Bobbi Kristina on premiere night had a combined reach of 2.2 Million Unique Viewers 2+.

TV One will air an encore presentation of the highly anticipated film tonight, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET and Wednesday, October 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Driven by Bobbi Kristina, TV One was the #3 Rated non-sports Ad Supported Cable Net from 7pm-9pm among Adult W25-54. This was also the network’s best Sunday Primetime Performance since the record-setting debut of Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story (6/12/16). Additionally on Twitter, the #BobbiKristina premiere trended nationally, ranking as high as #3 nationally.

Beginning immediately after the passing of her mother, this poignant story delves into Bobbi Kristina’s struggle to come to terms with Houston’s sudden departure and the complexities of her own life. Starring breakout Joy Rovaris in the title role, Bobbi Kristina presents the first three-dimensional look at a story – and a life – that deserve better. In 2012, Whitney Houston’s tragic demise put her entire family in the worldwide media spotlight, with most of the glare falling on her grieving daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Krissi became one of the main characters in the story of Houston’s death and its devastating aftermath as she struggled with her grief, her personal relationships, upholding her mother’s legacy and her plans for the future. Bobbi Kristina offers a rare glimpse into the world of this young woman whose brief life and untimely end remain shrouded in mystery.

Opposite Rovaris, Bobbi Kristina stars Demetria McKinney who delivers an uncanny performance as she embodies the heart, flair and essence of the legendary Whitney Houston. The film also stars Nadji Jeter as Nick Gordon, Hassan Johnson as Bobby Brown, and Vivica A. Fox as Pat Houston. Le’Azionna Braden makes her screen debut as young Bobbi Kristina.

The film is directed by Ty Hodges, with screenplay by Rhonda Baraka. Executive Producers Tracey Baker Simmons and Wanda Shelley, creators of the docu-series’ “Being Bobby Brown” and “The Houstons,” developed the underlying story.

Bobbi Kristina is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (executive producer), Keith Neal and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. Casting was provided by Leah Daniels Butler. For TV One, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; Robyn Greene-Arrington is VP of Original Programming and Executive in Charge of Production, and D’Angela Proctor is Head of Original Programming and Production.

For more information about TV One’s upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hash tag #REPRESENT.

* Source: Nielsen TV ToolBox; L+SD; Further qualifications available upon request.

ABOUT TV ONE

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, The Manns and The NAACP Image Awards. In addition, TV One is the cable home of blockbuster drama Empire, and NewsOne Now, the only live daily news program dedicated to black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.

