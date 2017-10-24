Lara Trump (Twitter)

*For a president that has been called every variation of orange, a new orange version of his signature red “Make America Great Again” hat has, of course, been the object of widespread social media ridicule since it was introduced Monday by his daughter in law.

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, modeled the $45 “Pumpkin MAGA hat” Monday on Twitter. The cap features the campaign slogan on the back and a jack-o-lantern on the front. The $45 product is currently sold out on shopdonaldjtrump.com.

Still…the “orange” jokes practically wrote themselves:

