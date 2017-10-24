*For a president that has been called every variation of orange, a new orange version of his signature red “Make America Great Again” hat has, of course, been the object of widespread social media ridicule since it was introduced Monday by his daughter in law.
#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today! https://t.co/uqw5keCSoU 🎃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N1QsK1PsFW
— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 23, 2017
Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, modeled the $45 “Pumpkin MAGA hat” Monday on Twitter. The cap features the campaign slogan on the back and a jack-o-lantern on the front. The $45 product is currently sold out on shopdonaldjtrump.com.
Still…the “orange” jokes practically wrote themselves:
You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul? 😂https://t.co/XRAfc0oW4Y
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 23, 2017
— Kenny Haferkamp (@defensivethird) October 23, 2017
An orange pumpkin face, how appropriate. Looks just like the orange faced menace living in the white house.
— Chris K (@CKnighthawk) October 22, 2017
A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president. https://t.co/C9vLGBqKez
— Rachael (@maryploppins613) October 23, 2017
It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top.
— Christy Hurt (@ChurtHurt) October 23, 2017
While honest, I’m not sure selling an orange monster hat is the best branding strategy for the Trumps, Lara. https://t.co/IPaUofFz0Y
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) October 23, 2017