*We just might see a 2004 halftime do-over at the next Super Bowl.

After Justin Timberlake confirmed Sunday that he will indeed perform during halftime of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Twitter rose up en masse to ask, “What about Janet Jackson?”

If Janet Jackson can’t ever perform at the Super Bowl again then Justin Timberlake shouldn’t be able to either 🤷🏾♀ — A Definite Maybe (@Pic_Nikk) October 23, 2017

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

White male privilege is Justin Timberlake getting the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show while Janet Jackson is banned for life. #NotWatching — Briaη 🏳️🌈 (@bridav7) October 23, 2017

Janet Jackson should crash this year’s Super Bowl breastfeeding her baby wit the same titty — Spooky Shit (@typicalshit) October 23, 2017

After the great wardrobe malfunction of 2004, where Timberlake ripped away cloth from Jackson’s outfit exposing her nipple on live television, the NFL appeared to have banned Miss Janet from ever gracing its halftime stage again. The artist hasn’t worked with the league since the controversy.

But TMZ reports that no official Janet Jackson ban exists within the NFL, which clears the way for a possible reunion that would definitely overshadow the actual game, no matter what two teams are playing.

In the meantime, Twitter awaits an apology from J.T.

Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl … and Janet Jackson is STILL banned for something HE HAS YET TO APOLOGIZE FOR pic.twitter.com/TfqCESROpk — rohan.gif (@Reauxhanrex) October 23, 2017

Nothing changes. Justin Timberlake gropes Janet Jackson during Super Bowl halftime show. He’s booked to headline again, she isn’t. pic.twitter.com/ZLKh2Xs4Yp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2017

Congrats on getting the Super Bowl halftime show, @jtimberlake. Invite @JanetJackson for a duet. You, uh. Kinda owe her. pic.twitter.com/fqaSelN0Rj — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 23, 2017

Alright if Justin Timberlake gets to come back and get a second chance at the Super Bowl so should Janet Jackson. — Alyssa Fisher (@alyssabfisher) October 23, 2017

Maybe not the best year to serve up more White/Black Double Standard and invite Justin Timberlake to Super Bowl while Janet Jackson’s banned pic.twitter.com/nHmFWQuJ4V — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 23, 2017

This will be Justin’s third time performing at the Super Bowl. The first was in 2001 with his boy band NSync.

Timberlake is already brainstorming ideas for his gig in February. “I’ve watched a ton of [previous halftime shows] just to make sure that we’re not pulling out any gags,” he told NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico during a halftime appearance on “Sunday Night Football” on October 22. “People are flying, and Lady Gaga jumped from the top of the stadium or something [this February]. I don’t know, man. I’m 36 now. I don’t know how much of that I can do anymore.”

As for any chance of another nipplegate happening, Timberlake said: “That won’t happen this time. There was a little bit of that [discussion]. But no, Mike, that’s not going to happen.”

“What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies,” Timberlake said. “I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty.”

