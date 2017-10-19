*This Friday, the tenth film in the Madea series, will be released worldwide.

Creator Tyler Perry says “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” is just comic relief.

EUR: What Halloween hijinks can fans expect from “BOO 2?”

Tyler Perry: Anyone trying to take this film too seriously, is really out of their head. “BOO 2” is about having some fun. There is so much going on in the country right now, there’s so much heaviness. I just want people to take a 100 minutes and go out and laugh and have a good time. “BOO 2” is a lot of the same but the jokes are bigger and funnier. You can just go and laugh. Let it be your guilty pleasure if you’re a very stuck up person.

EUR: Why are you interested in working with actors with no experience?

Tyler Perry: So many people are hungry for it. So many people need the chance and want the opportunity but have never had anyone give it to them. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to help a lot of people find their voices, footing and start their careers in this business.

EUR: What was it like working with these social media stars?

Tyler Perry: They were great! Coming from the digital platform…and anyone that’s ignoring digital right now is a dinosaur. You have to pay attention to what’s going on. Where people would find talent before…now you can find them on the Internet or YouTube…But they were very professional. They did such a great job, I was very happy to have them in the film.