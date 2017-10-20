*According to new data purporting to name the most popular actor in Hollywood over nearly four decades — Tyler Perry ranks at No. 4.

PartyCasino analyzed box office numbers from 1980 to 2017 to determine Hollywood’s most and least profitable actors.

Surprisingly Emilio Estevez comes in at No. 1 with the best return of any top-billed male actor who has starred in at least 10 films. For every $1 spent on the leading man’s films, Estevez generated $6.70 at the box office.

Jean-Claude Van Damme ranked second with $4.20 for each dollar, while Mel Gibson ($3.50), Tyler Perry ($3), and Dudley Moore ($3) rounded out the top 5.

Brad Pitt was the least profitable actor and returned only 10 cents for every $1 spent, followed by Johnny Depp (20 cents), Robert De Niro (24 cents), Hugh Jackman (25 cents), and Anthony Hopkins (26 cents).

PartyCasino had less extensive results for actresses, because, as a representative told the New York Post, “women, unfortunately, are less likely to be the top-billed actor for a movie.”

Rose Byrne was most profitable with $9.80 for every budgeted dollar, with Regina Hall in second at $3.50 and Octavia Spencer rounding out third place with $2.90.