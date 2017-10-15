*Here’s some interesting news out of Hollywood.

Tyler Perry will portray former Secretary of State Colin Powell in a planned biopic on former Vice President Dick Cheney called “Backseat.”

The production is being written and directed by comedy vet Adam McKay. He says the film is about American power.

“A lot of crazy stuff happened during those eight years,” said McKay in a previous interview with Deadline, “and this is a vital puzzle piece in what got us to this moment with Donald Trump, with the world, as it is now, and Dick Cheney is at the center of it.”

British actor Christian Bale is set to portray Dick Cheney. Amy Adams will play his wife, Lynne. LisaGay Hamilton has been cast as Condoleeza Rice.

Deadline, which first reported the news of Powell’s casting, says the film will look at Cheney’s rise from CEO of Halliburton to becoming the most “powerful VP in history.”

Colin Powell, a four-star general, was George W. Bush’s Secretary of State from 2001-2005.

The film produced by Annapurna Pictures, Plan B and Gary Sanchez.

In OTHER news regarding Tyler Perry, er, Madea … she took questions in her first televised press conference as Donald Trump’s new White House communications director…on the “The Tonight Show.”

Perry was a guest on Monday’s episode to promote his upcoming “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” But with all the shenanigans going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Perry showed viewers what it would be like if his Madea character were in charge of the president’s messaging.

When asked about the administration’s poor handling of disaster relief, Madea said, “Well, have you looked at the administration? It is a disaster. And I’m the relief. Next.”

The gun-toting granny, who said she voted for Hillary Clinton three times, was asked why she would work for a president that she didn’t vote for.

“Why does anybody work for somebody they can’t stand, they don’t like?” Madea snapped. “They need a check.”

Watch the entire bit above.