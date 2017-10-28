*It looks like Tyrese has had a breakthrough as far as seeing his daughter Shayla is concerned.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the actor/singer will get to spend some daddy/daughter time together. On the other hand, his ex, Norma Gibson, is still pressing ahead with her effort to get the court to grant a full-time restraining order.

Here’s what happened. Sources connected with the case say both sides agreed, and the judge later ordered that Tyrese be allowed a monitored visit with his 10-year-old daughter on Sunday (10-28-17). It’ll be the first time in 2 months that the two will be together. The existing restraining order was modified to allow for the 6-hour visit with a court-appointed monitor present.

However, as we mentioned up top, Norma Gibson’s effort for a permanent restraining order against Tyrese will continue. In fact, the court has blocked off all next week for testimony, according to TMZ.

And speaking of the restraining order filed against him by Norma, Tyrese wants it dismissed immediately because the allegations of abuse are not against her.

Here’s what The Blast is reporting:

Tyrese’s attorney filed documents, obtained by The Blast, stating there are no grounds for Norma Gibson to file a domestic violence restraining order against him because any of the allegations of abuse against his ex-wife are in the past. He says all of the current claims in the filing have to do with their 10-year-old daughter and says the restraining order is only valid if the allegations of domestic violence are made by the person seeking protection.

The singer/actor says Norma has been trying to use alleged evidence of past abusive behavior to justify why her current claim for custody and a permanent restraining order is required.

Additionally, Tyrese says Norma Gibson is claiming he abused their daughter because she’s only interested in seeking sole custody of the child.