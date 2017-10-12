*Like a good son, Tyrese Gibson bought his mamma, Priscilla Murray Gibson, a brand new house!

Seems it’s his way of rewarding his mom for her 11 years of being sober, in spite of the fact it unfortunately “killed” his childhood, according to him via Instagram.

“If there’s an award in heaven for forgiveness, having compassion towards those who have broke your heart and let you down over and over and over again…… I hope God doesn’t skip over me,” he wrote along with a video showing the outside of the home.

“She was an alcoholic for 27 years substance abuse KILLED my childhood…” Gibson continued. “Today Oct 11th marks 11 years of my mothers sobriety.”

In the videos, Gibson, said his mom would be pulling up to the surprise in just one hour, but he has yet to share her reaction.

Gibson has obviously done real good for himself after growing up in a single parent household with three other siblings being raised by his mother.

But that’s not to say the singe-turned-actor doesn’t have some serious issues of his own to deal with. Gibson is currently involved in an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Norma (Mitchell) Gibson after she alleged he was abusive towards their 10-yr-old daughter, Shayla.

It’s a nasty situation as Norma is seeking a permanent restraining order against Gibson, who denies her accusations. He says it’s all BS on her part because she just can’t handle the fact that he married someone else.

Well, whatever the case, dude is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services, which doesn’t necessarily mean he’s guilty. It’s just standard procedure when someone accused of abusive behavior.

We wish the best for all parties.



