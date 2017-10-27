*Tyrese checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital Thursday night after experiencing bad chest pains, shortly after a dramatic day in court with his ex-wife, TMZ reports.

Sources close to Tyrese say he returned to his hotel after leaving the courthouse when he began experiencing pain. He reportedly felt dehydrated as well, so he decided to go to the emergency room. Sources say the “Fast & Furious” star received fluids for dehydration and was undergoing tests to find out why he’s having chest pains.

Tyrese is currently in a legal battle with his ex, Norma Gibson, over accusations that he abused their 10-year-old daughter. Norma also accused him of spying on her and claimed she was afraid of him at times.

The actor/singer left court earlier Thursday in all-black, saying today was a funeral for the abuse allegations against him.

As previously reported, Tyrese underwent an undisclosed procedure in August, just days before his wife, Samantha, also had what she described on Instagram as a “serious” surgery.

“Two serious medical surgeries in 1 week, one for my husband and one for me,” Samantha wrote. “At each other’s bed side, when it really counts. Thick and thin, til death do us part were not just words we spoke on a beautiful Tuesday Feb 14th afternoon… We committed our hearts to God and each other and meant every word.”