*Tyrese is the latest celebrity to criticize the drug addiction, pill-popping and bottle popping that hip-hop glorifies and pushes on the youth.

In an anti-drug statement posted on his Instagram account Saturday (9/30), Tyrese shared a disturbing photo of XXXTentacion’s new look (shaved eyebrows, gray dreads, and forehead tattoo of a tree) with bloodshot eyes.

The photo above of XXXTentacion appears to be altered but frightening nonetheless.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Geraldo Rivera Interviews San Juan Mayor and Pretty Much Backs Up Trump (WATCH)



Tyrese captioned the photo above: “When you look in the mirror after drinking and smoking and popping every pill they tell you to pop from these hip hop songs – My whole life I’ve proudly always said #NoToDrugs.”

He has since deleted the post.

In case you’re not familiar with the rapper, theboombox.com describes XXXTentacion’s music as “abrasive, controversial and some would say satanic.”

“But the kids love him.”

X unveiled his new look to his fans via a video in which he said to viewers: “What are you gonna say now? Isn’t it clear I don’t give a f—?”

One IG commenter noted that XXXTentacion “fell off before he got on”.

Another wrote: “Isnt it clear we dont give a f*ck. Self mutilation”.

And yet another said: “He looks like a f*cking demon.”

Watch below:



#Xxxtenacion has a message to the people. A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Save

Save