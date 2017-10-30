*For the first time in two months, Tyrese was finally able to see his daughter Shayla on Sunday amid his ongoing court battle with her mom, Norma Gibson.

According to TMZ, his first monitored visit with the 10-year-old took place in a Van Nuys office building, and was capped by a quick trip to In-N-Out across the street for burgers and fries.

The two look to be enjoying each other’s company following a week in which Tyrese reportedly embarrassed the child by flying a banner over her elementary school and sending her gifts at the school.

Meanwhile, Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma, will be in court this week in what has become a marathon hearing in which she’s trying to get a permanent restraining order. She accuses Tyrese of sending the gifts in an attempt to sway Shalya in her mother’s court battle.

The judge gave the green light Friday for Sunday’s visit.

Watch below, courtesy of TMZ: