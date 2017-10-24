*Tyrese Gibson‘s 10-year-old daughter Shayla is reportedly “mortified” after the actor hired a plane to fly a banner over her school ahead of a Tuesday court date where she’s due to testify against him in an alleged child abuse case.

The banner, which flew over Shayla’s elementary school in Van Nuys, Calif., read, “NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU SHAYLA,” according to a lawyer for Shayla’s mother, Norma Gibson.

According to The Blast, Shayla reportedly sought refuge in the principal’s office as the plane flew over the school. Gibson’s attorney, Aleen Laura Khanjian, tells TMZ that balloons, a fruit basket, teddy bear and a card were also delivered to the school on Monday addressed to Shayla, from Dad.

Norma Gibson filed a police report against Tyrese over the plane incident because they have a temporary restraining order against the singer that prohibits him from any direct or indirect contact with Shayla and Norma. Her lawyers also allege that Tyrese is trying to sway Shayla before she testifies by showering her with the gifts delivered to her school.

As previously reported, Tyrese is under investigation by the L.A. County of Department of Children and Family Services for allegedly striking Shayla so much that she was unable to sit. Norma claimed that her ex-husband “beat” Shayla between 12 and 16 times. She is looking to obtain a permanent restraining order against him and is seeking full physical and legal custody, fearing Tyrese could take their child overseas to Dubai, where he has professional ties.

In a statement to the site, Norma maintains that while she does not want to take Tyrese’s child away from him, she hopes he receives “the therapy he needs so that our daughter can have a relationship with her father she deserves.”

Sources connected to Tyrese tell TMZ he believes he is NOT in violation of the restraining order because he didn’t have any personal contact with Shayla.

Tyrese and Norma were married from 2007 to 2009.