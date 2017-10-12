*Tyrese Gibson’s 10-year-old daughter will be allowed to testify about child abuse allegations filed against him by her mother, reports The Blast.

Norma Gibson was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex Tyrese last month, after claiming he had harmed both her and their daughter Shayla. She also claimed the actor/singer had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic behavior.

Norma, who was married to Tyrese from 2007 to 2009, is seeking to have the protective order made permanent. Tyrese was hoping to prevent his daughter from having to testify, insisting it would have “drastic, long-lasting implications for the child’s wellbeing and psychological welfare.”

However, according to The Blast, the judge overseeing the dispute has ruled in Norma’s favor, giving her permission to call Shayla to the stand if she chooses to do so.

The two parties are due back in court on Oct. 24.

As previously reported, Tyrese is accused of repeatedly spanking their daughter so hard she couldn’t sit down. He insists he only struck Shayla on the behind once, but the incident was enough for officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to launch an investigation.

He previously brushed off the abuse allegations and accused Norma of being “bitter” and acting out of jealously after he married Samantha Lee on Valentine’s Day.

In the post on social media, Tyrese expressed his innocence and concluded: “I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

